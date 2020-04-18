Coronavirus freeze continues with no new Coast cases

The Australian government coronavirus (COVID-19) app on an iPhone in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Darren England)

THE localised freeze on new coronavirus cases has continued, with the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service (which includes Gympie) recording none for the fourth straight day.

Queensland Health confirmed the SCHHS had 89 confirmed cases as of Saturday afternoon, a total which has remained unchanged since Tuesday.

Qld Health’s latest figures also show a dip in total active cases for the region, dropping from 21 yesterday to just 13 today.

Queensland has eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus today, raising the state total to 1014.

“Queensland Health can confirm a sixth Queenslander has passed away from COVID-19,” the Qld Health statement said.

“The 83-year-old man passed away in New South Wales. The man contracted the disease after recently returning from a cruise.

“Contact tracing is underway for the eight new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

“We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

“Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home, especially if you’re sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.”

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service district has 13 active cases, 75 recovered cases and 1 death from COVID-19 as of today.