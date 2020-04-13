Coronavirus Easter empties Gympie region

TIME CAPSULE: A view from the past, courtesy of coronavirus, as visitors kept away from Rainbow Beach.

TIME CAPSULE: A view from the past, courtesy of coronavirus, as visitors kept away from Rainbow Beach.

EASTER was an almost spooky reminder of the past at Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay, as the usual long weekend crowds evaporated in the face of coronavirus.

The few people out and about at the Cooloola Coast only served to give scale to the emptiness all around them.

No one to be seen on Rainbow Beach

“It was like a time capsule of what Rainbow used to be like,” one lifesaving supporter said.

“There were at least one-and-a-half hours when there was nobody on the beach at all,” she said.

At most there were 20 people at 5pm, about 20m either side of the flags.

“There were two people swimming and one surfing.

“The beaches were very empty.

“Police came by to look but people were keeping to the social distancing rules.

“It was quite weird to see no-one in the main street and the lifesavers car park empty,” she said.

Playground shut down at Rainbow Beach

It was the same story at Tin Can Bay where the major tourist attraction, Barnacles Dolphin Feeding Centre, was closed up, with no people in sight.

Near empty car park at Snapper Creek Boat Harbour, Tin Can Bay

Police Media said no regional statistics were available to indicate police action in Gympie region on people allegedly not complying with social distancing and stay-at-home rules.

Police Media said no regional statistics were available to indicate police action in Gympie region on people allegedly not complying with social distancing and stay-at-home rules. But the empty streets and beaches of tourist spots across the region were the signs of a population generally staying at home.

Road to Inskip Point completely shut off

Across the state, police issued fines to 496 people allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions. But police said it was possible some people, including police, had misunderstood the rules.

Barnacles Cafe and Dolphin Feeding closed at Tin Can Bay

After news that several people had been fined $1344 each for taking rubbish to the tip, police deputy commissioner Steve Gollschewski said these fines would be revoked, because the service was open and essential and people should be able to use it.

Rainbow Beach car park nearly empty

Snapper Creek Boat Ramp open sign

Closed shops and empty car parks in Rainbow Beach

The main street in Rainbow Beach is almost empty