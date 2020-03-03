Coronavirus: Local tourism stable as state support flows

Discovery Coast tourism numbers are yet to see a significant impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

The high percentage of Australian visitors to Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy is helping limit the impact coronavirus is having on tourism numbers.

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce president Amber Rodgers said the area operated with a high number of domestic tourists every year.

"The impact on this area isn't significant to date," she said.

Yesterday the Queensland Government announced a support package for eligible businesses with an annual Australian wage bill of up to $6.5 million.

Ms Rodgers welcomed the government support and said many of the local operators were small to medium businesses.

While domestic travellers make up the bulk of the market, she said they welcomed international guests from ­regions including western Europe.

Self-drive holidays were popular with visitors from Italy and France.

"Germans love this area," she said.

Backpackers also frequent the region and helped to support three surf schools.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to dominate the media cycle, and Ms Rodgers said consumer choice would be impacted by what people saw in the news.

She said people would be revisiting whether they take their families on overseas trips that involved extended air travel, or whether they holiday at home.

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce President Amber Rodgers.

The Queensland Government previously announced funding for tourism promotion, and Tourism Australia is running a Holiday Here This Year campaign as part of the national bushfire recovery effort.

Ms Rodgers said local operators including Seventeen Seventy's LARC tours were spreading the campaign message on social media.

Yesterday's announcement allows small and ­medium Queensland businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak to defer payroll tax payments for six months.

"We've waived fees and charges, we've put in support systems to small businesses and all businesses so that they can get through this rough patch so that they can keep people in jobs," ­Employment Minister Shannon Fentiman said.