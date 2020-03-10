Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Corey Feldman’s documentary has been hit with tech issues. Picture: Getty Images
Corey Feldman’s documentary has been hit with tech issues. Picture: Getty Images
Movies

Corey's explosive sex-abuse doco screening ‘hit by hackers’

by Staff Reporter
10th Mar 2020 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The screening of Corey Feldman's explosive "The Rape of Two Coreys" documentary - which claims to expose sexual predators in Hollywood - has been delayed.

Though strenuously hyped by Feldman, the online premiere for the film has been hit by technical difficulties online .

For $20, users were promised access to a live-stream of the film at 2pm AEDT, with a Q&A with Feldman to follow.

Corey Feldman in his new documentary about paedophiles in Hollywood.
Corey Feldman in his new documentary about paedophiles in Hollywood.

But fans took to Twitter complaining that they could not access the film, with some even offering tech help with the various error messages.

Eventually, Feldman, who was at a concurrent live screening in LA tweeted that "THE FILM IS STARTING 15 MIN LATE DUE 2 THE WEBSITE CRASHING! WHICH IS ACTUALLLY A GOOD THING!"

More to come

More Stories

Show More
celebrity corey feldmen documentaries entertainment hollywood abuse sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stars of elite Gympie showjumping event revealed

        premium_icon Stars of elite Gympie showjumping event revealed

        News Talented showjumpers from the Sunny Coast schools descended on the Gympie Showgrounds.

        Contact tracing continues after Mary Valley COVID-19 diagnosis

        premium_icon Contact tracing continues after Mary Valley COVID-19...

        News Queensland Health is carrying out contact tracing throughout the Gympie region and...

        WATCH LIVE: Gympie council election 2020 mayoral debate

        premium_icon WATCH LIVE: Gympie council election 2020 mayoral debate

        News Three men who would be mayor of Gympie Council will debate each other at Gympie...

        MP’s office says Joyce not involved in Campion landing job

        premium_icon MP’s office says Joyce not involved in Campion landing job

        News “Mr Joyce did not make any request of Mr O’Brien..."