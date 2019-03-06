Corey Parker: The five guys who can replace me

Latrell Mitchell of the Roosters during the 2018 NRL Grand Final between the Sydney Roosters and the Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, September 30, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

He long reigned supreme as the SuperCoach God.

Fox League commentator Corey Parker was one of the best in the game, with a SuperCoach career average of 82.875.

Sadly, he's no longer an option but "CP13" has revealed who he thinks will be the God Incarnate for the 2019 season.

Jason Taumalolo (2RF, $657,400, Cowboys)

Taumalolo comes to mind. I think he'll be much better this year because of the inclusion of (Jordan) McLean who missed most of last year. (Josh) McGuire is up there. I don't think you'll see Taumalolo doing those rubbish carries. He went from a season in 2017, of averaging 250m a game to down to 200m, so that's pretty fair stuff. I'd be looking at him.

Manly’s Martin Taupau will benefit from some SuperCoach scoring changes this season. Picture: Brett Costello

Martin Taupau (FRF/ 2RF, $605,100, Manly)

Changes to the way offloads are scored in this year's SuperCoach will result in some big scores for Taupau. Marty "Kapow" (71 offloads last season) is another mortal-in-waiting destined to be the man that takes your SuperCoach team to the top.

Andrew Fifita always goes big in SuperCoach, and he’s about to go bigger with the score changes. Picture: Tony Feder/Getty Images

Andrew Fifita (FRF, $634,400, Sharks)

Like Taupau, Fifita (82 offloads) is set to benefit from the rule changes. Already scores big and is consistent. Only problem is that just about everybody else is going to have him. But can you afford not to?

Kalyn Ponga has shown he’s good at just about everything while playing for the Knights. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Kalyn Ponga (FLB/ 5/8, $614,300, Knights)

Ponga has the potential to rise even further. His season in 2018 showed his ability to break through lines and make great decisions, and has the added bonus of potentially kicking goals for the Knights.

Latrell Mitchell’s star is about to burn brighter than just about any other player in the NRL. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Latrell Mitchell (CTW, $595,000, Roosters)

Averaged 63.6 last season and has the ability to raise that even further in 2019. If he can snag some more kicking opportunities he could become the man that everybody wants to own. A great future ahead of him in the NRL and in SuperCoach.

