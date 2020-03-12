Corey Haim’s sister reveals Sheen claim

Corey Haim's schoolteacher sister says she does not believe claims Charlie Sheen raped Haim in the 1980s, revealing the older actor was more interested in her than her 13-year-old sibling.

In Corey Feldman's much-anticipated documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, which premiered on Tuesday, Feldman alleged Sheen sexually assaulted Haim on the set of hit movie Lucas in 1985.

Sheen has denied the allegations, saying: "These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say."

In his latest film, Feldman says Haim - who died of pneumonia in 2010 aged 38 - told him Sheen sodomised him between two trailers in broad daylight, using Crisco-brand oil as a lubricant.

But Haim's big sister Cari, a specialist teacher for the deaf who also dabbles in acting, says she is certain the story isn't true because she and Sheen were enjoying a romantic flirtation at the time.

"I had one of my first kisses with Charlie Sheen," Ms Haim revealed on Twitter. "He wasn't so freaky then, so it was all good."

She was responding to a tweet posted by TV writer Mark De Angelis asking "What's your most surreal celeb encounter?"

Ms Haim and her mother Judy have always claimed Sheen was framed by Haim's real rapist, actor Dominik Brascia, who died in 2018 after a paid, tell-all interview with US tabloid the National Inquirer.

However, this is the first time Ms Haim has revealed her teen romance with the now 54-year-old Sheen.

Cari Haim has revealed she shared a brief teen romance with Charlie Sheen on the set of Lucas and does not believe he raped her brother. Picture: Cari Haim/Twitter

Corey and Cari Haim in the 1970s. Picture: Cari Haim/Twitter

"Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas," Brascia told the Enquirer in 2017.

"He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested."

Sheen sued for defamation but later dropped the suit and settled out of court.

Haim's mother Judy Haim appears to have gotten wind Sheen was the "household name" in (My) Truth weeks before it was released, even warning the actor in emails to his publicist.

"I feel this is a huge accusation without any proof and without my kid being here to defend himself," she said in one letter, obtained by The Wrap.

In another email she claimed the alleged on-set rape "never happened or else I would have known about it", adding she believed Feldman had "lost his mind".

Earlier, her daughter Cari had begged fans not to watch Feldman's documentary in a scathing series of tweets, claiming it was full of "lies". She said Feldman had ignored her appeals to scrap the project, which was timed to coincide on the 10th anniversary of her brother's death.

Charlie Sheen and Corey Haim in the 1986 movie Lucas. Corey Feldman claims Sheen raped Haim on the movie’s set in 1985. Picture: Supplied

Charlie Sheen and Corey Haim in a scene from Lucas. Picture: Supplied

Actor Corey Haim and his mother Judy attend the 2007 premiere of 'The Two Coreys', his film with Corey Feldman. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Ghoulish CF is releasing his 'doc' for ONE NIGHT ONLY to coincide with the 10th anniv of my brother #Coreyhaim'S death (sic)," she said on February 13.

"Drama about needing security for releasing names, and charging $15-20 for the privilege. All garbage. Who is threatening him?

"We KNOW who abused my brother and that person died. Is CF seriously saying that whoever he names (which will be no one) will go after him? He needs $$ for this? If there was a person who we don't know, my brother isn't here to accuse, so CF could accuse ANYONE, and it wouldn't matter.

"The women who accused Weinstein/Cosby/Epstein did so without payment. That is bravery. I sincerely feel badly for him - he is so damaged. But he should talk about his own experience only.

"If he knows of criminal activity, he should reveal names, without thought of compensation. It's a lie that my brother 'asked him to reveal the story if I die first'. Revisionist history.

"My brother died of pneumonia - did not know he would die. He and CF were not friends for many years when he died. Please, people, save your $."

Cari and Corey Haim in the 1970s. Picture: Cari Haim/Twitter

In the weeks leading up to Feldman's latest release, the former child star had promised to unmask six Hollywood paedophiles - including a star so big it would be "like Harvey Weinstein all over again".

Thousands of fans around the world paid US$20 (AUD$30) each for a pay-to-view ticket to watch (My) Truth, which had been scheduled to stream online at 2pm Tuesday Australian time.

But the website crashed, and it was left to a select group of fans, friends and media who attended a one-off screening at a Hollywood theatre to reveal the film's secrets to the world.

Supporters of Sheen have since been using Ms Haim's tweet about kissing the actor as "proof" he didn't rape her brother.

"Cari Haim was briefly involved with Charlie around the time of Lucas," Fight for Justice wrote. "Which is further proof Charlie never abused Corey."

In response Ms Haim said: "'Involved' is a HUGE overstatement" following by a cheeky emoji but did not disagree with tweet's assertion.

Corey Feldman and his wife Courtney Anne Mitchell attend the Premiere of 'My Truth: The Rape Of Two Coreys' on March 9 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Corey Feldman (left) and Corey Haim started in more than a dozen movies and TV shows together. Picture: Supplied

According to Judy Haim, Brascia lived nearby and Haim and his friends would often visit his home to watch TV and play pool.

One day she received a call from her son "yelling and screaming" that Brascia wouldn't get off him.

She rushed over to the apartment to find a "fully dressed" Brascia sitting on top of her son.

"Dominick was sitting on my son, pinning him to the floor, not allowing him to move," she told Explore Entertainment in 2017.

"I took a pool cue - and he will remember that - and I went so close to his head and I said: 'You better get off of him or I'm bashing your head in.' And he got off of him and we left'."

Judy Haim acclaimed her son had told her Brascia had sexually assaulted him at his home on another occasion but refused to go into further detail.

"The industry or the media, they always go and tend to blame a parent," she said. "You know what? You can watch them as much as you can watch them. But what are you going to do, go out with a 16- or 17-year-old to every single party, to every single movie?

"It's the same thing on set. What if a producer wants to read lines in the trailer? … It's a really tough situation. What are you going to do? My son went in with a whole bunch of boys to play pool, and one day, this is what happened to him."

Cari Haim is a specialist teacher for the deaf in Toronto but also dabbles in acting. Picture: Cari Haim/Twitter

Asked why she thinks her son never spoke out about his alleged abuse, she said "he kept it (secret for) so long because he didn't want to talk about it".

"He didn't want people to think he was gay or say it was his fault," she said. "He said: 'Mum, somebody hurt me, I don't need to hurt them back. I need to take this to my grave'."

Out of the five remaining Hollywood figures Feldman made allegations against in the documentary, three were men he had previously accused of sexual abuse.

The alleged abusers included Jon Grissom, his former assistant who had small roles in License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, the owner of Soda Pop Club - an 80s nightclub for underage child actors - Alphy Hoffman, and former talent manager Marty Weiss.

Grissom and Weiss have both denied the allegations in the past, while Hoffman has not publicly addressed the claims against him.

Alphy Hoffman's late casting director father Bobby Hoffman was one of the new names of alleged abusers listed in the film.