Corellas and vandals are destroying the Mary St fairy lights

CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE: Mary St's fairy lights are being attacked by hungry birds at one end and vandals at the other. Leeroy Todd

THE Mary St fairy lights have come under siege, caught between the curious hunger of birds chewing the wires and sneaky vandals cutting them.

And Gympie Regional Council is caught in the middle.

"We can't seem to win between the birds in the air and the vandals down below,” council spokesman Viana Amato Ali said.

Trees along Mary St lit up as part of the Winter Trees festival celebrations. 21 July 2016 Scott Kovacevic

A report presented to councillors revealed there had been a "high level” of vandalism, which has forced them to move the wiring to at least 2m off the ground and the power connected through the tree tops.

And since that won't stop the corellas, anti-bird spikes have been placed in the branches to keep them away.

A council spokeswoman said that no corellas or other birds have been hurt by their curiosity.