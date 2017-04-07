Core projects and ratepayers are being neglected

I WRITE regarding Dan Stewart's letter in The Gympie Times (March 28, 2017) condemning community members for daring to suggest councillors are just "rubber stamps”.

WHAT WAS SAID: Stewart refutes claim councillors are rubber stamps

You describe those people who dare to criticise you as being rarely seen at meetings.

Why would they bother to attend regularly when they know what the voting end result will be?

This community and other Queensland taxpayers contribute to your pay packets drawn from two government agencies. You are not listening to the community.

Councillor Dan Stewart. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

Are you required to be proactive in your day job and if so, why are you not proactive in your role as a councillor?

You obviously can't see the forest for the trees, too caught up in your own self importance and unable to recognise that many of us in the community are not interested in the time you spend reading reports.

We need you to act in the community's best interest and start to oppose at least some of the "untouchables” over-spending on non-profitable ventures which will continue to cost the community for many years to come.

Get on with fighting to have the core responsibilities of council undertaken so we can all benefit from the "free money” that the Mayor you support says he has and which needs to be allocated with some equality and spent on core projects that we can all benefit from.

Hartwig Rd would be a prime example of core works neglected along with many other rural roads in the district.

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht/Gympie times Renee Albrecht

Your predecessor informed me our road would be repaired and resurfaced in March 2009 and to this day eight years later it still hasn't been done.

The road surface is a destroyer of suspension and tyres.

The table drain along the side of the road is full of trees and doesn't drain.

The water ponds which is great for mosquitoes and tree branches hit the top of your car.

If the trees in the drain are not removed soon allowing the water to drain they will need to be heritage listed.

Fight for those in your community who are being neglected. Show some common sense and do the job you were elected to do.

Ray Goldfinch,

Mothar Mountain.