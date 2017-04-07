31°
News

Core projects and ratepayers are being neglected

Letter to the Editor from Ray Goldfinch | 9th Apr 2017 7:00 PM
Gympie Regional Council meeting for the 2016 budget.
Gympie Regional Council meeting for the 2016 budget. Arthur Gorrie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I WRITE regarding Dan Stewart's letter in The Gympie Times (March 28, 2017) condemning community members for daring to suggest councillors are just "rubber stamps”.

WHAT WAS SAID: Stewart refutes claim councillors are rubber stamps

You describe those people who dare to criticise you as being rarely seen at meetings.

Why would they bother to attend regularly when they know what the voting end result will be?

This community and other Queensland taxpayers contribute to your pay packets drawn from two government agencies. You are not listening to the community.

Councillor Dan Stewart. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Councillor Dan Stewart. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

Are you required to be proactive in your day job and if so, why are you not proactive in your role as a councillor?

You obviously can't see the forest for the trees, too caught up in your own self importance and unable to recognise that many of us in the community are not interested in the time you spend reading reports.

DAN STEWART
DAN STEWART

We need you to act in the community's best interest and start to oppose at least some of the "untouchables” over-spending on non-profitable ventures which will continue to cost the community for many years to come.

Get on with fighting to have the core responsibilities of council undertaken so we can all benefit from the "free money” that the Mayor you support says he has and which needs to be allocated with some equality and spent on core projects that we can all benefit from.

Hartwig Rd would be a prime example of core works neglected along with many other rural roads in the district.

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht/Gympie times
Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht/Gympie times Renee Albrecht

Your predecessor informed me our road would be repaired and resurfaced in March 2009 and to this day eight years later it still hasn't been done.

The road surface is a destroyer of suspension and tyres.

The table drain along the side of the road is full of trees and doesn't drain.

The water ponds which is great for mosquitoes and tree branches hit the top of your car.

If the trees in the drain are not removed soon allowing the water to drain they will need to be heritage listed.

Fight for those in your community who are being neglected. Show some common sense and do the job you were elected to do.

Ray Goldfinch,

Mothar Mountain.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bernard smith gympie council gympie regional council letters to the editor mick curran

Woolooga Digger's milestone

Woolooga Digger's milestone

You'll never guess Ossie's age by looking at him! You'll have to read this post to find out.

GALLERY: Gympie tennis comp serves up the action

Gympie's Gavin Harm lines up a shot.

Tennis players from across the region hit the court today.

LETTER: 'Homosexuals have no rights to traditional marriage'

This letter writer says he would be disappointed in any politician who supported same sex marriage.

'Would be disappointing for any politician to support gay marriage'

Roads or drivers? Your say on what must be fixed

Emergency services at the scene a fatal accident on the Bruce Hwy on April 1.

Overwhelming consensus in debate over roads and drivers.

Local Partners

Woolooga Digger's milestone

You'll never guess Ossie's age by looking at him! You'll have to read this post to find out.

History makes a homecoming at the Bath family reunion

LOOKING BACK: Henry Bath along with the stencils used when shipping products across the country. Some stretch back to the beginning of the farm's history.

A glimpse back into Gympie's past

6 things to do in the Gympie region tomorrow and Sunday

OFF AND RACING: Catch all the racing action today at the Gympie Turfclub with the 100 Club Cup Race Day.

Sports is our main theme for this weekend's things to do.

Saturday events around the Gympie region

Get your dancing shoes on this weekend.

There's a couple of great events on around Gympie tomorrow.

Gift from above saves Woolooga rosella festival

FLAVOUR FEST: Greg Petersen says the rain came at just the right time to save not only his rosella crop but next month's rosella festival.

Rain a Heaven-sent gift to rosella farmers

What's on the small screen this week

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Anh's Brush With Fame and fly-on-the-wall series First Dates returns with more awkward moments.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

International band Garbage cleared out an hour in their schedule to program Rage last year.

Everyone remembers the Rage intro and outro

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

prime Gympie CBD commercial property 4 Sale or 2 Lease - Freehold

164 Mary Street, Gympie 4570

Commercial Prime CBD - Freestanding Retail or office property for sale or for ... $199,000!

Prime CBD - Freestanding Retail or office property for sale or for lease. 2 Street Frontage - Mary Street and Reef Street at rear of premises 83m2 of lettable area...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $330,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circuit, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 "AUCTION"

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

&quot;PIE CREEK MAGIC&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $445,000

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

A CUT ABOVE THE AVERAGE ACREAGE !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $355,000

Our sellers have "itchy feet"- An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres within 10 minutes to Gympie ideally located in the upmarket St Andrews Estate...

time 2 relax in the Mary Valley!

153 Lewis Road, Amamoor 4570

4 2 2 $398,000!

Do you want dual living in the Mary Valley? This unique 22.5 acre property offers 2 homes overlooking the stunning rolling green hills of Amamoor! The main house...

Location, Location, Location!

8 Musgrave, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Nestled on an exceptional 1047m2 fully fenced block, this delightful property has so much potential for the perfect family home or smart investment. Built to stand...

INVITING QUEENSLANDER

25 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 OFFERS

Situated high on the hill overlooking town is this lovely Queenslander on a great 631m2 block. The home boasts 3 good sized bedrooms, spacious sunroom, separate...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!