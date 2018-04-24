Corbets, Widgee economic value needs some clarity

IT IS no secret that this week's council decision on Widgee Engineering has been marked on the calendars of many.

Since being given its marching orders from its 25-year home by the council last year, the business has attracted immense community support.

And while it looks like it will be allowed to stay, there still seems to be several loose threads hanging about the economic value of businesses in our region.

As noted in the report, Widgee Engineering received a total of 2165 submissions. Four of these objected.

In comparison, the similarly controversial Corbets' quarry and batching plant received 80 objections.

There's no doubt regional jobs are important, and are a very good argument for flexibility in the planning scheme.

According to Corbet's application for their quarry, that their development would be be home to 16 jobs was apparently a solid argument in its favour.

But according to the council's latest report on Widgee Engineering, its closure would cost the region at least 35 jobs - yet "the argument of economic value clearly fails as a reason for council to override its Planning Scheme”.

Yes, it's true there are other factors at play here. But it's not unfair to wonder how a business with twice as many jobs and 20-times less complaints is less economically valuable than the other.

The region needs some clarity on this.