Corbets land $300k Gympie council biosolid waste contract

Gympie business Corbets Group has won a $300,000 contract to ship and dispose of the region’s biosolid waste, provided it can get all its ducks in a row.

The business, which has bases at Jones Hill and Traveston, was awarded the contract at Wednesday morning’s Gympie Regional Council meeting, despite lacking some of the required environmental approvals.

“At the moment Corbets haven’t got all their licences in place,” council infrastructure director Jim Grayson said.

“We understand it’s a critical licence but one they should be awarded.”

Under the contract Corbets will be responsible for transporting and disposing of the waste, which includes PFAS (man-made chemical) contaminated materials.

Infrastructure director Jim Grayson says Corbets is expected to have secured the necessary licences in the next month.

Councillors were told Corbets originally proposed composting the waste at its Traveston site but its development approval did now allow for it to do so.

It will now dispose of it under State regulations at another site.

The company has now applied to the State Government for the licence; councillors voted to award the contract on the provision all the necessary paperwork be obtained within the next month.

Councillors voted unanimously to award the contract to Corbets; Cr Hilary Smerdon was not present due to a conflict of interest following a letter from a concerned resident.

If it is not the contract will lapse and instead be awarded to the second rated tenderer.

Mr Smerdon said he forwarded the letter on the CEO but still chose to leave the room.

The previous biosolid waste disposal contract lapsed some time ago, something councillor Dan Stewart said “shouldn’t have happened”.