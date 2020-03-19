Corbet’s Group answers critics of $10k donation to candidate

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WE UNDERSTAND that the political donation our company made to incumbent mayor Mick Curran has been viewed with a degree of suspicion and despite our good intentions has cast a shadow over our family and our company.

We feel the local community should hear our side of the story to clear up the innuendo and misinformation currently circulating in the media.

Our family business has been operating in Gympie for well over 40 years, our family members are all heavily involved in the daily operation of the business.

Like most family businesses we started very small and have built our business on the basis of consistent hard work and dedication.

Anyone who has worked in our business is very familiar with our morals on hard work, honesty and good customer service.

Our business currently employs approximately 270 full-time employees, approximately 50 per cent of these employees are Gympie residents.

This level of employment has been fairly consistent for the past five years and beyond. Our annual wages are approximately $26 million, of this we estimate local employment spend to be circa $11.5 million per annum.

Spend with other local Gympie business is estimated at $2.5 million per annum. We provide sponsorship for many junior sporting organisations and other charity organisations, last year our annual spend was approximately $100,000.

Our business operates throughout Queensland, for most of our business we could base our operations in any region of Queensland. We choose to base our operations in Gympie, we choose to spend in the town because we love the town and we love the people. We currently hold two contracts with the Gympie Regional Council, one for the grinding of greenwaste at the waste management facilities and the other for supply of refuelling services to plant and equipment.

These two contracts provide for the employment of a total of two full-time employees and make up less than 1 per cent of our overall annual revenue per annum. Our company also performs the same services for many other councils in Queensland, where we are not considered a ‘local’, we tendered for these contracts along with our competitors just like any other organisation.

So to the real reasons for the donation.

Our kids are all growing up in this town, hopefully they will stick around our town and with any luck continue in our footsteps. Like any parent we want the best for our kids, in the time of Mr Curran’s electorate we have seen many projects delivered to our community that families can enjoy, projects that mean instead of taking our kids for a drive out of town on the weekend we can now stay in town and enjoy, projects that mean our kids will have fond memories of for the rest of their lives, projects like the town pool, skate bowl area, river walk and the rattler.

The incumbent Gympie Regional Council during its last ordinary meeting before the 2020 election, March 4 2020. From left: Glen Hartwig, Dan Stewart, Bob Fredman, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and Daryl Dodt.

Like anything we do, when we believe in someone or something we will invest in it, and we believe Mick is a true leader that has the level headed approach to deliver so much more for our region in his next term.

On a federal and state level, individual candidates often receive well over $100,000 in support to run their campaigns, we did not see an issue with supporting the local government candidate which we have the most confidence in. We do not usually bother getting involved in politics but this year we were genuinely concerned about the ability of the other candidates. The incumbent councillor responsible for economic and industry development, during the term of his candidateship has never made contact with us, as one of largest employers in Gympie we find this concerning.

So there it is folks, despite what a few might think we hope that the general population will see us for what we really are, hardworking, honest people trying to do the best for this community. There is no scandal, no backhanded deals, we stand by our decision, and we hope the best candidate for the future of the community wins.

Corbet Family on behalf of Corbet’s Group