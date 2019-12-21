Menu
Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen.
Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen. QPS
News

Cops release images from fatal highway hit-and-run

Ali Kuchel
by
21st Dec 2019 11:05 AM

POLICE have released images of a car part that may be related to the fatal hit-and-run that killed Julie Thomsen las week.

The Gatton mum was killed when struck by a car on the Warrego Highway between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, December 14.

Investigators are seeking information to help identify the make and model of the vehicle that lost the pictured parts.

It is believed Julie, 36, was with another person, when they were walking back to a vehicle after it had broken down on the side of the road.

Investigators are asking the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may know the driver, to contact police to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who was on the Warrego Highway last Sunday night with dash cam footage is urged to contact police.

