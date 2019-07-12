Menu
Burglar. Pxhere/File
Cops on the hunt for Imbil jewellery thieves

JOSH PRESTON
by
12th Jul 2019 2:52 PM
GOLD rings and pearl necklaces were among a trove of jewellery stolen last week from an Imbil residence last week, Queensland Police have reported.

Police media said the thief or thieves entered the property between 5.30-8pm on July 5, searched a room and threw things all over a bed before locking on to their targets.

The items stolen included a gold ring with blue sapphires, a gold ring with green sapphires, pearl necklaces, a silver toe ring, a blue and white ring, small doll-shaped earrings and two ladies watches.

Police said the theft was a timely reminder for locals to always "double check doors are locked before going out, make sure windows are closed and be mindful of ladders and tools laying around outside that might assist someone breaking in”.

If you have any information that can assist police with this matter, please contact them as soon as possible.

If you can help police, phone 131 444 or use the online form available 24 hours a day, or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or going to crimestoppersqld.com.au

Quote reference number QP1901296014.

