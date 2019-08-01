Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Police have shot and killed a man in Taree. Picture: Supplied
NSW Police have shot and killed a man in Taree. Picture: Supplied
News

Police kill man armed with knife

by Staff writers
1st Aug 2019 5:11 AM

An investigation has been launched after police shot and killed a man in northern NSW who was armed with a knife.

Police say they were called to a home in Taree at about 1:15pm yesterday after concerns were raised about the welfare of the man, believed to be aged 40.

He remained inside the house for about nine hours as police negotiators spoke with him.

At about 10:15pm, police forced open the door where they say they were "challenged by the man, who was armed with a large knife".

"Operatives deployed a Taser and other tactical options, which were ineffective before the man was shot," police said. "NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Manning Base Hospital, where he died a short time later."

The homicide team is investigating the incident.

More Stories

editors picks knife nsw police police shooting stand off taree

Top Stories

    Resort's hot tub gang bang exposed by careless trespasser

    premium_icon Resort's hot tub gang bang exposed by careless trespasser

    Crime A hot tub gang bang would have remained a saucy memory if not for a clue left behind by its careless instigator and CCTV cameras at the luxury Coast resort.

    Gympie girl, 18, bit hospital security guard in waiting room

    premium_icon Gympie girl, 18, bit hospital security guard in waiting room

    News She had stood on a friend's broken foot shortly beforehand.

    Angry Gympie drink driver kicked workmate's door in

    premium_icon Angry Gympie drink driver kicked workmate's door in

    News He was drinking rum and coke before getting 'agitated'.

    Mother's little helper in court over 'oxy for mum'

    premium_icon Mother's little helper in court over 'oxy for mum'

    News Man tells court he did it for his mother, except for the meth pipes