Cops issue more fines for state’s lockdown rebels

Despite weeks of warnings from the government and police people are still brazenly ignoring public health orders implemented to halt the transmission of coronavirus, opting instead to flagrantly commit crimes in the face of a national health crisis.

From drug-fuelled gatherings at homes to boozing in a public plaza, NSW Police on Friday issued 12 more infringement notices to members of the public who couldn't resist the Sydney sun or social interactions with mates.

Five men in Wagga Wagga were issued notices after officers were called to a home about 6.40am yesterday amid reports of a disturbance.

Going out for exercise is one of the few legally permissible excuses to now be in public. Picture: AAP/Simon Bullard

The men - aged 21, 28, 31 and two aged 33 - were unable to provide a legitimate reason for being at the home after detectives located methamphetamine and cannabis there.

In Liverpool's Macqaurie Street Mall about 3.20pm Friday, a group of men allegedly ignored the advice of health authorities, council tape and federal government signage warning of the need for social distancing to have a catch up on a park bench.

Two of the men moved on, however, a 23-year old man from the group refused to leave and became abusive, earning himself a police infringement notice.

An unusual sight, a deserted Bondi Beach. Picture: AAP/Simon Bullard

Not long after that about 3.40pm officers were handing out more notices at the Fairfield Plaza where two men, 54 and 40, were openly drinking in public together.

The same afternoon about 2pm a couple were handed court dates when they were pulled over on Bransgrove Rd, Revesby after failing to provide a legitimate reason for being outside.

The 37-year-old man submitted a positive roadside drug test before police searched the car and located a knife and four envelopes in the names of other people.

He was charged and granted conditional bail to appear in Bankstown Local Court on July 22.

Police have issued a number of notices in the past 24 hours to drivers with no legitimate reason to be outside. Picture: John Grainger.

Both he and his 35-year-old female passenger were issued with infringement notices under new powers given to police as part of the Public Health Act.

Another man who was supposed to be self-isolating after returning from Singapore was instead allegedly caught drink driving in Goonellabah, blowing a reading of 0.132.

He was charged with mid-range drink driving and is due to appear in Ballina Local Court on June 23.

The figures come as Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly this morning warned Australians not to be complacent as the rate of spread showed signs of slowing.

An additional 104 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in NSW to 2493.

Originally published as Cops issue more fines for state's lockdown rebels