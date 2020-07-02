Cops get $1250 bonus, two weeks’ leave in COVID deal

POLICE officers will receive a one-off $1250 payment and an extra two weeks of leave as part of a deal struck up with the State Government for what they say is recognition for "going above and beyond" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers today said the deal was struck for its members after "thorough negotiations and discussions".

The $1250 payment is estimated to cost the State Government $14-15 million.

"As we all are only too aware, police and all members of the QPU are the ones on the frontline during this pandemic," he wrote to members.

"We are the ones working on the borders. We are the ones doing the compliance. We are the ones keeping the public safe.

Police remain at border closures in Coolangatta. Picture: Adam Head

"The QPU has secured recognition from the government of just how much we are going above and beyond to keep Queensland safe," Mr Leavers said.

"These achievements have been no easy feat and have been achieved by the strong advocacy of the entire QPU executive and the tough and insightful negotiations of the full time officials."

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers. (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)

The deal comes after the State Government set a 12-month wage freeze for all public servants.

QPU has members ranked from Constable to Senior Sergeant.

Mr Leavers said among the benefits QPU members would receive the two weeks of extra leave to be classified as "COVID-19 leave" and a $1250 payment in coming weeks.

He said the management development program previously undertaken to advance their careers would be scrapped and a new program that placed more emphasis on operational, frontline and leadership skills would be introduced after consultation with the police service.

Mr Leavers said the State Government also supported the QPU's proposal for presumptive legislation for those with PTSD, meaning those with PTSD who meet an eligibility criteria will be entitled to claim workers' compensation without having to prove the diagnosis of their illness is work-related.

In March The Courier-Mail revealed about 107,000 government workers had already been paid one-off $1250 bonuses costing the State Government more than $130m.

Among those to already receive the bonuses included teachers and nurses.

Originally published as Cops get $1250 bonus, two weeks' leave in COVID deal