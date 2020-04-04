Cops fuming over COVID-19 roadblock dodgers

FOUR people have been stopped trying to dodge the Yarrabah roadblock by attempting to navigate dangerous terrain along the coast as furious police warn they are "drawing a line in the sand".

A man and woman had to be rescued by passing water police yesterday morning after one of them fell and was injured during the precarious rocky climb around the East Trinity coastline east of Cairns.

Queensland Police have set up a roadblock on Pine Creek Yarrabah Road, and are only allowing residents and essential services into the indigenous community to help slow the spread of coronavirus. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

It followed another pair who tried the route on Sunday, with police initially calling for the Rescue 510 helicopter to pick them up, before they were reached on foot.

Yarrabah and other indigenous communities around the state have been labelled biohazard risks during the coronavirus crisis with only essential workers allowed in.

Residents who choose to leave now have to isolate for 14 days before being allowed to return.

Far North police Chief Supt Brian Huxley said, while "99.9 per cent" of people were co-operating with the strict measures, some were still trying to flout the regulations.

"People who do silly things like that are putting themselves at risk, but there could also be friends and family who are put at risk," he said.

"To people who live in the communities, I would appeal to the very small number who seem to be disregarding the seriousness of what they are potentially doing to their community."

Chief Supt Huxley visited the roadblock north of Mt Carbine on Cape York, about 130km north of Cairns, yesterday and said in the 24 hours prior five of the 34 vehicles that tried to enter were turned around.

He said police feared people would use "local knowledge" of remote roads and tracks to enter the region.

He said no infringement notices had been issued in the Far North yet, but that would change. "It's getting to the point where we're going to draw a line in the sand," he said.

"Those that are just blatantly flouting the law are going to cop it."

Originally published as Cops fuming over COVID-19 roadblock dodgers