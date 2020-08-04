Menu
FILE IMAGE: Police officers checking on the beach traffic at Teewah earlier this year.
News

Cops crackdown on Noosa North Shore weekenders

Peter Gardiner
3rd Aug 2020 2:30 PM
Police have allegedly found illegal drugs in the vehicle of a 19-year-old driver on Noosa North Shore during a targeted weekend crackdown.

Officer in charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said Noosa Police conducted patrols of the open beaches north of the river "in response to a large swell of people and vehicles travelling Teewah Beach through to Double Island Point".

Beach blitz, fines for offenders

Sen-Sgt Carroll said officers conducted speed enforcement and random breath testing.

Police officers on the beach at Teewah conducting alcohol, drug and speed testing of drivers earlier this year.
"A 19-year-old Buderim male was caught by police doing circle work on the open beach," he said.

"He was issued multiple infringement notices and a search of his vehicle further located dangerous drugs to which he is now undergoing a drug diversion.

"A 48-year-old Noosaville woman was issued a notice to appear for drink-driving."

Sen Sgt Carroll said speed compliance was good through the camping area as was compliance with permits and vehicle passes.

