Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Cops clock up $235k in overtime

by MADURA MCCORMACK
10th Jan 2020 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEARLY 300 police officers and police liaison officers have been paid overtime as part of a controversial multimillion-dollar program that involved them taking young offenders to sporting events and other recreational activities.

Data revealed through a state parliament question on notice revealed a total of $315,000 of Operation Regenerate's $9.41 million budget had been spent across the state.

Of that, $235,000 has been spent on rostered overtime for 284 police officers and police liaison officers to "monitor, supervise and conduct bail curfew checks" on 64 at-risk young people.

Opposition police spokesman Trevor Watts said the "staggering" $9.41 million Operation Regenerate budget could "easily pay for" an extra 70 full time police officers instead.

"Townsville residents want a stronger police beat, not kindergarten cops," he said.

The State Government in December announced a "broadening" of Operation Regenerate in Townsville, with police liaison officers taking the lead on mentoring work while police officers focused on bail and curfew checks.

This came as the program was slammed by police officers, the opposition and Townsville MP Scott Stewart as "not the best thing police could be doing with their time".

A number of alleged young offenders also continued to offend while on the program, including two that were booted permanently.

Police Minister Mark Ryan has said that Operation Regenerate was in "its infancy" and would be constantly reviewed to analyse its effectiveness.

cops overtime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hope at last: Wet week predicted for Gympie

        premium_icon Hope at last: Wet week predicted for Gympie

        News Useful rain and possibly a real start to a proper wet season – that is the latest forecast from the BOM.

        • 10th Jan 2020 8:14 AM
        REVEALED: Why our weather is about to change for the better

        premium_icon REVEALED: Why our weather is about to change for the better

        News WET weather influences are predicted to bring a wet week to Gympie region, but what...

        • 10th Jan 2020 8:12 AM
        10 ways Gympie region residents are helping out fire victims

        premium_icon 10 ways Gympie region residents are helping out fire victims

        News As devastating fires rage throughout Australia claiming lives, destroying property...

        • 10th Jan 2020 7:35 AM
        Development that could solve town’s long health woes

        premium_icon Development that could solve town’s long health woes

        Health Vacant land could be solution to towns's long-running health woes