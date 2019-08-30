Menu
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has tweeted pictures of vandalism at LNP headquarters. Picture: Twitter
Crime

Cops called over vandals at LNP HQ

by Sarah Vogler
30th Aug 2019 10:40 AM
POLICE have been to called investigate after the Liberal-National Party's head office in Spring Hill was vandalised overnight.

The office was splashed in red and blue paint with the word "resist" spray-painted on the road outside.

Both the fire alarm and the office's CCTV cameras were also sprayed with paint while the front door was covered with a type of spakfilla

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington described the vandalism as "disgusting".

"It is just a low act," she said. "The LNP is not going to be bullied by these low lifes. Really they should go and get a job."

lnp headquarters police called vandalism

