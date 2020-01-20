Menu
Handcuffed man standing in courtroom
Crime

Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

by Luke Mortimer
20th Jan 2020 8:14 AM
TWEED Byron Police have extradited and charged two men from the Gold Coast allegedly involved in vehicle thefts and police pursuits.

Police believe one of the men became embroiled in a struggle with police officers in Kingscliff last Thursday and allegedly attempted to retrieved a gun from his vehicle.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District Target Action Group, alongside detectives, launched an investigation into the vehicle thefts and subsequent fraud offences, which had been ongoing since December.

Police allege a number of the stolen vehicles were involved in pursuits since that time.

The 26 and 29-year-old men were due to face Tweed Heads Local Court today.
With the assistance of Queensland Police, Tweed investigators attended a Mermaid Beach motel on Friday and arrested four people, and notably two men, aged 26 and 29, who were wanted on New South Wales warrants.

The accused faced Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday and detectives were allowed to proceed with the extradition over the border.

The men were escorted to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with a range of traffic and property offences.

Additionally, the 29-year-old man was also charged with being involved in a police pursuit (not stop, drive dangerously) driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, and driving while using a mobile phone.

Charges had not yet been laid over the alleged incident involving a firearm.

Both men appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court and were refused bail.

They were due to appear in the Tweed court again today.

