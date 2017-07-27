25°
Cops abused for having 'hair, teeth and nice shoes'

Arthur Gorrie
| 27th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
'NUISANCE' FINE: Police attending a reported violent emergency were abused, apparently for having hair, teeth and nice shoes, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.
'NUISANCE' FINE: Police attending a reported violent emergency were abused, apparently for having hair, teeth and nice shoes, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

A "CLEARLY intoxicated" Mothar Mtn man would be $400 better off if he had not bought in to police action on an alleged violent incident across the road from his residence.

Scott Edward O'Brien, 40, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to committing a public nuisance offence on July 7.

The court was told police were called to a claimed incident scene at Woondum Rd.

They had been told a man had been assaulted by four people, two of them his neighbours.

Police were moving towards the man's home by four-wheel-drive vehicle, because the driveway was blocked, the prosecutor told the court.

O'Brien did not contest allegations he confronted police, told them to "f**k off" and called them "hoons" and "dog c***s".

O'Brien was "clearly intoxicated," the prosecutor said, quoting him also saying: "Look at you, you c...t, with your hair and teeth and nice shoes.

"Why don't you f***k off."

Magistrate Ross Woodford noted O'Brien's previous history included another public nuisance offence in January last year.

He fined O'Brien $400.

Gympie Times

Topics:  assault gympie court gympie crime gympie police mothar mtn

