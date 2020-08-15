Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A sergeant has been stood down from official duties as police investigate allegations he inappropriately accessed confidential information.
A sergeant has been stood down from official duties as police investigate allegations he inappropriately accessed confidential information.
Crime

Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An officer from Queensland Police Service's State Crime Command has been stood down from official duties over allegations of computer hacking and accessing confidential information.

The 45-year-old sergeant from State Crime Command was stood down from official duties and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He is being investigated for allegedly inappropriately accessing confidential information.

The sergeant has been charged with computer hacking and is expected to next appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on August 21.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," police said in a statement.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The State Crime Command proactively target serious and organised crime posing the greatest risk to the Queensland community.

Originally published as Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

computer hacking crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Arrest over car bombing

      Arrest over car bombing
      • 15th Aug 2020 10:44 AM

      Top Stories

        Murder, violence, incest: worst stories in court this year

        Premium Content Murder, violence, incest: worst stories in court this year

        News The Gympie courts have heard some horror stories so far this year - these are the most harrowing

        'Make no mistake and media gag laws will be back': Perrett

        Premium Content 'Make no mistake and media gag laws will be back': Perrett

        News Government accused of moving to protect poll chance, not free speech

        ‘Just not right’: Women’s rugby left homeless in Gympie

        Premium Content ‘Just not right’: Women’s rugby left homeless in Gympie

        News The team could be forced to play on Sunshine Coast as Gympie field squeeze remains...

        Big facelift, new management for Mary Valley tourist spot

        Premium Content Big facelift, new management for Mary Valley tourist spot

        News The pandemic has turned into a golden opportunity for the new owners