Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Cop offered $1000 to cross border

by Emily Cosenza
5th Sep 2020 11:33 AM

 

A man has been charged for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer to let him cross the NSW-Victoria border.

According to NSW police, the 66-year-old's vehicle was stopped at the Barmah Bridge checkpoint about 2pm on Friday.

 

Police stopped the man at a roadblock at a NSW-Vic border checkpoint Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
Police stopped the man at a roadblock at a NSW-Vic border checkpoint Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger

 

Officers spoke to the driver and asked for his border permit to enter the state.

That was when the man allegedly offered an envelope containing $1000 to the officer.

The Victorian man was arrested and taken to Deniliquin Police Station, where he was charged with giving or offering a bribe to a member of NSW Police.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear in Moama Local Court on November 4.

 

Originally published as Cop offered $1000 to cross border

NSW Police say the man tried bribing an officer at the checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
NSW Police say the man tried bribing an officer at the checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger

More Stories

Show More
border closures bribe coronavirus editors picks new south wales police restrictions victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2 billion development has beach appeal

        $2 billion development has beach appeal

        Property One of Queensland’s largest masterplanned communities has launched to market in a $2 billion investment in the Bundaberg Region.

        Hwy planners had more foresight when Gunalda crossing built

        Premium Content Hwy planners had more foresight when Gunalda crossing built

        News LETTER: There needs to be a concerted effort to get a four-lane dual carriageway to...

        Deb’s fight to become first rural Premier in 30 years

        Premium Content Deb’s fight to become first rural Premier in 30 years

        News 'Time ripe for regional Queensland to have excellent representation'

        Sickening details emerge at the inquest into brutal death

        Premium Content Sickening details emerge at the inquest into brutal death

        News The Gympie inquest into the brutal death of Kirra McLoughlin has heard some...