Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The national police union has ‘condemn(ed)’ the laying of a murder charge against NT Police constable Zachary Rolfe following the death of Kumunjayi Walker.
The national police union has ‘condemn(ed)’ the laying of a murder charge against NT Police constable Zachary Rolfe following the death of Kumunjayi Walker.
Crime

Cop murder charge ‘shocks’ nation’s police

by Jason Walls
22nd Nov 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S national police union has "condemn(ed)" the laying of a murder charge against NT Police constable Zachary Rolfe following the death in custody of 19-year-old Kumunjayi Walker.

Police Federation of Australia president Mark Carroll said members of police forces throughout the nation were "shocked" by the charge "following an incident in the course of his duties".

"The PFA extends its full support to Constable Rolfe and his family during this difficult time and indeed to all members of the NT police force who continue to serve the entire community every single day, including our remote indigenous communities," he said.

"On behalf of 63,000 police members we commend the NT Police Association for its support for Constable Rolfe and all of the members."

Rolfe has indicated he will plead not guilty to the charge.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast woman wins rural women's award by breeding the best

        premium_icon Coast woman wins rural women's award by breeding the best

        Rural Maree took a leap of faith 10 years ago when she started breeding Brahmans after the unexpected death of her father.

        One to hospital, Calton Hill closed after St Patrick’s crash

        premium_icon One to hospital, Calton Hill closed after St Patrick’s crash

        Breaking A PERSON has been taken to Gympie Hospital after a two-vehicle crash near st...

        Orange Festival has freshly squeezed committee

        premium_icon Orange Festival has freshly squeezed committee

        News Gayndah Orange Festival has a new committee for 2021, and are proposing new changes...

        Fires, formals and freedom fight - it’s been a big 2 weeks

        Fires, formals and freedom fight - it’s been a big 2 weeks

        News WHILE the Class of 2019 provided the region with a stunning and glamorous spark...