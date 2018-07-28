Menu
ALDI shopping centre.
ALDI shopping centre. Frances Klein
COP IT: Aldi parking fines are easy money

by W Newman
28th Jul 2018 3:02 PM
A letter to the editor by W Newman:

AFTER receiving a $50 fine for parking in Hyne St, I thought - hang on, I never parked in Hyne St.

It was Aldi's carpark.

One strip is classified Hyne St.

Small signs have recently been added saying: "All signs comply with the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices.”

ALDI customer Tony Jakeman was shocked he was issued a $50 infringement notice without warning for parking in a no-standing zone in the ALDI car park.
ALDI customer Tony Jakeman was shocked he was issued a $50 infringement notice without warning for parking in a no-standing zone in the ALDI car park. Frances Klein

NEW UPDATE: Aldi answers car park critics

Good signs at both ends of this piece of revenue-raising road would save motorists and visitors lots of pain.

Police cars go through all day photographing number plates.

Easy money.

W Newman,

Curra

