COP IT: Aldi parking fines are easy money
A letter to the editor by W Newman:
AFTER receiving a $50 fine for parking in Hyne St, I thought - hang on, I never parked in Hyne St.
It was Aldi's carpark.
One strip is classified Hyne St.
Small signs have recently been added saying: "All signs comply with the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices.”
NEW UPDATE: Aldi answers car park critics
Good signs at both ends of this piece of revenue-raising road would save motorists and visitors lots of pain.
Police cars go through all day photographing number plates.
Easy money.
W Newman,
Curra