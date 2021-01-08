Cop injured in US Capitol riots dies

A police officer injured in yesterday’s act of domestic terrorism in Washington DC has reportedly died from his injuries, sources claim.

The death toll from yesterday's Washington siege has risen to five following the death of a Capitol police officer.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the death to CNN, although details of the fatality has not yet been officially released by authorities.

It's understood the officer was injured during the chaotic occupation of the Capitol building, which was holding a joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate at the time, by a throng of pro-Trump supports.

The incident has sent shockwaves around the world and sparked furious calls for the immediate removal of Donald Trump from office.

Four others were killed during the chaos yesterday, including Ashli Babbitt, 35, who died after being shot by police inside the Capitol.

Before Ms Babbitt broke in to the building as part of a violent mob, she posted on Twitter about her reasons for doing so.

"Nothing will stop us … they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours … dark to light!" the Californian rioter wrote.

While Ms Babbitt was right to anticipate a storm, she might have thought twice if she could have predicted that she would pay the greatest price of all in her fanatical desire to keep Donald Trump in office as President.

She was killed after breaking into the Capitol Building during the electoral college vote to confirm Joe Biden's win, and her death has provoked angry and emotional reactions across America.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters she had been shot by US Capitol Police.

Graphic video of the shooting's aftermath began circulating almost immediately. Ms Babbitt could be seen lying on the ground draped in a Trump flag with her face covered in blood as others tried to assist her and were heard screaming "Where's she hit?"

Three other riot participants also died from medical emergencies. They include Rosanne Boyland, 34, Kevin Greeson, 55, and Ben Philips, 50.

Mr Greeson's wife Kristi Greeson told BuzzFeed News he died of a heart attack and had a "history of high blood pressure".

She told the publication Mr Greeson was "not there to participate in violence or rioting".

However, he was a frequent user of far-right social media platform Parler, and had been known to call for violence against those with differing political views.

"All males over the age of 18 join a group. Be ready to defend our country! Spend your money on guns and ammo … It's time to stop this sh*t!!!!!" he wrote in a November post, according to BuzzFeed.

