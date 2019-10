Paramedics were called just after 9am to a “medical incident”. Picture: Lea Emery

Paramedics were called just after 9am to a “medical incident”. Picture: Lea Emery

DRAMA has unfolded near the Southport Court with a person stretchered out of the police watchhouse this morning.

The man, believed to be a police officer, was stretchered from the Southport Watchhouse just before 9am.

Paramedics were seen taking the man from the watchhouse.

They left with lights and sirens blaring.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics attended a medical incident and the man has since been hospitalised.