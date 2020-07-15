Menu
QLD_GCB_BORDER_12JUL20
Cop heckled by motorist after huge delays

by Greg Stolz
15th Jul 2020 12:17 PM
POLICE are reviewing Gold Coast border controls after frustrated motorists trying to cross into Queensland were stuck in two-hour traffic jams on Wednesday morning.

Long delays have returned at the border checkpoints after Sydney local government areas Liverpool and Campbelltown, covering almost 80 suburbs, were declared COVID hot spots by the Palaszczuk Government on Tuesday.

The massive jam of cars at the border crossing from New South Wales into Queensland. Picture: Jason O’Brien
The change means police are stopping all NSW-registered vehicles, as well as those from COVID-racked Victoria.

Giving a media conference at Coolangatta, Gold Coast police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler was interrupted by a female motorist yelling out her car window 'an hour to get here'.

Acknowledging delays of up to two hours, Supt Wheeler said police were reviewing the border controls to try to improve traffic flows.

He said police were reviewing the appearance of the border declaration pass as well as staffing models to try to 'get more people through at once'.

But he ruled out suggestions of special resident passes or locals-only lanes, saying it would be unworkable and also potentially create more confusion.

Superintendent Mark Wheeler was heckled by a motorist as he spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Picture: Steve Holland
Responding to calls from Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate for a referendum on moving the border south of Tweed Heads, Supt Wheeler said that was 'for others to decide'.

He warned of ongoing delays at the border for the foreseeable future.

"One thing I'll ask everyone to pack and that's pack an abundance of patience," he urged travellers.

"Know that we're doing our very best to get you through as quickly as possible."

Since last Friday, police have turned around over 300 people at the border checkpoints.

Eight passengers have been turned around at Gold Coast Airport.

Originally published as Cop heckled by motorist after huge delays

