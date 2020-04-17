Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cop fined $1334 for COVID-19 breach

by Sarah McPhee
17th Apr 2020 5:07 AM

 

 

A Queensland police officer has been fined $1334 for failing to comply with the state's COVID-19 directions.

In a statement provided to news.com.au this afternoon, the Queensland Police Service confirmed a constable from the Northern Police Region had been issued with the infringement notice relating to the pandemic.

"Police will allege the officer failed to comply with the social distancing rules and travelling for non-essential business on Friday, April 10, whilst off-duty," the statement reads.

"The QPS continues to enforce the directions of the Chief Health Officer as we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"We urge everyone to follow the public health directions, employ social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel so we can limit the spread of coronavirus."

Queensland Police at Brisbane’s New Farm Park during coronavirus restrictions on Sunday. The officer charged is from the state’s Northern Region. Picture: Richard Walker
Queensland Police at Brisbane’s New Farm Park during coronavirus restrictions on Sunday. The officer charged is from the state’s Northern Region. Picture: Richard Walker

The Northern Region covers the Far North, Mt Isa and Townsville districts within the state.

The Home Confinement, Movement and Gathering Direction from Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has been enforced since April 2. The "emergency powers" arose when a public health emergency was declared.

coronaviruspromo

Residents must not leave their homes "except for, and only to the extent reasonably necessary to accomplish," one of 14 permitted purposes including obtaining food, medical treatment or for exercise.

More than $2.25 million of fines related to COVID-19 rule breaches have been issued in Queensland alone, The Courier-Mail reports.

Social distancing in Brisbane. Picture: Liam Kidston
Social distancing in Brisbane. Picture: Liam Kidston

Originally published as Cop fined $1334 for COVID-19 breach

Police have been enforcing strict border controls for people entering Queensland from NSW. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP
Police have been enforcing strict border controls for people entering Queensland from NSW. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 police queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents’ nightmare: The hoons are winning

        premium_icon Residents’ nightmare: The hoons are winning

        News THE hoons are winning in parts of Gympie region as they terrorise residents and defy the law with burnouts and ferocious driving at all times of day and night.

        Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        premium_icon Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        News OPINION: I have not been complaining. I have been highlighting bad management and...

        Businessman paroled after dad's death leads to drug spiral

        premium_icon Businessman paroled after dad's death leads to drug spiral

        Crime ‘You’ll end up in jail,' judge warns drug addict

        How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        premium_icon How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        News Anzac Day services around Australia have been cancelled but that won’t stop the...