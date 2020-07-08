Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officer Gregory Oberg has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving
Police officer Gregory Oberg has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving
Crime

Cop faces court over high-range drink driving charge

by Sarah Matthews
8th Jul 2020 6:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALICE Springs cop has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving.

Off-duty police officer Gregory Oberg, 53, was arrested and subsequently charged with high range drink driving on April 25.

Oberg appeared in the Alice Springs Local Court on Tuesday, where his matter was adjourned until July 22 for a plea of mention.

He has been suspended from duty on pay while Professional Standards Command conduct an investigation into the incident.

Originally published as Cop faces court over high-range drink driving charge

drink driver gregory oberg police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        News There are just two remaining active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland as data reveals the most vulnerable age group for contracting the virus.

        Man tasered as he tried to run from police

        premium_icon Man tasered as he tried to run from police

        News The incident occurred at the Gympie police watchhouse after the man became...

        ‘Absolutely beside myself’: Gympie legend honoured with OAM

        premium_icon ‘Absolutely beside myself’: Gympie legend honoured with OAM

        News Gympie’s Marlene Owen was recognised for her extensive volunteer work in the...