Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officer Raymond Neilson-Scott has been dismissed from the force after being convcited of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.
Police officer Raymond Neilson-Scott has been dismissed from the force after being convcited of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.
Crime

Cop dismissed after assault conviction

by SARAH MATTHEWS
13th May 2020 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 34-YEAR-OLD police officer has been dismissed from the NT Police Force after being convicted of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.

Then Senior Constable Raymond Neilson-Scott was convicted on March 20 of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault.

He was also fined $4000.

The court heard Neilson-Scott had more than a decade's experience on the force when he was called out to a domestic violence incident on March 23 last year where he attacked the women and a man.

Neilson-Scott claimed he pushed the women over after one of them spat on him but in handing down her ruling, Judge Elisabeth Armitage said she rejected that assertion, describing the officer's evidence as "unreliable and unconvincing".

Following the Court case, he was served with a notice alleging three counts of serious breach of discipline pursuant to the Police Administration Act 1978.

Originally published as Cop dismissed after assault conviction

assault raymond neilson-scott

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        Two biggest risk factors when queuing

        premium_icon Two biggest risk factors when queuing

        News Queuing for 15 minutes puts you in virus danger zone

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        6100 jobs, 108 energy projects planned for Gympie, Wide Bay

        premium_icon 6100 jobs, 108 energy projects planned for Gympie, Wide Bay

        News The projects worth many billions of dollars are already in the pipeline, and will...