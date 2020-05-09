Cop bite accused in illegal ‘COVID-19 ’ party to quarantine

Majok Riel Majok, 18, from Redbank Plains is shielded from media view by police at Ipswich hospital when charged with biting a police officer. Picture: Cordell Richardson

ACCUSED of biting a police officer and fleeing in handcuffs when police raided an illegal house party held despite COVID-19 restrictions, an Ipswich teenager has been ordered into quarantine.

Eighteen year-old Majok Riel Majok made a successful bail application before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday after being arrested at his Redbank Plains home Thursday night.

Police are alleging he bit one officer on his thumb and when arrested ran off with handcuffs attached to his wrist.

Majok was charged with serious assault of a police officer by biting/spitting on May 7; and obstructing police.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick told the court police opposed his bail, saying he was on bail for other charges at the time.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said Majok was consenting to the police application that he be disease tested and would live back at his home with his girlfriend.

"It is a particularly concerning violent incident police allege at his residence," Sgt Dick said.

"Police were called to a gathering of people in contravention of the current COVID-19 health provisions.

"It rapidly escalates, primarily by his behaviour.

"A police officer became separated from his colleagues and trapped inside the house.

"Officers had to produce a taser to regain control of the situation. Other people have been arrested and charged."

Sgt Dick said Majok managed to escape with handcuffs attached to one wrist and later found at another house.

Sgt Dick said the officer alleged to have been bitten remains off work as a result of the serious assault, with bruises and swelling to his left thumb.

Magistrate David Shepherd, after reading written bail objections and the alleged facts, said it was a serious example of obstruction with an officer being separated and where he was assaulted.

He noted Majok was not charged over that but only with serious assault by biting the police officer when police were carrying out lawful duties making checks at a house as a result of the COVID pandemic.

He said the community expected police were protected although nothing was yet proven in the matter.

Ms Zanders said Majok would be contesting the charges.

"He is 18 and was born in Kenya. He instructs that when aged six he relocated to Australia during his time War was occurring (in Sudan)."

"He studies and is completing a double diploma at TAFE."

Ms Zanders said Majok should be released on bail given that his matters faced delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Shepherd said it would seem Majok was having a house party and been in defiance of police who were working in difficult circumstances.

And it was being alleged a police officer was dragged, or somehow ended up inside the house with the door shut. Mr Shepherd said while the officer was separated from his colleagues he had allegedly been assaulted, although Majok was not charged with any specific conduct in that allegation.

Mr Shepherd took into account Majok's youth and the legal delays to grant him bail with strict conditions, saying there was a real prospect he could spend more time held in custody than justified.

Before being released Majok was taken to Ipswich Hospital to carry out a disease treatment order.

Mr Shepherd ordered that Majok live at home and must self-quarantine for 14 days. Then as part of his bail abide by Queensland Health requirements relating to the pandemic and report to Goodna police three times a week.