A police officer has been charged with drink driving three times over the legal limit after being caught in his own police force’s Easter RBT blitz.
Crime

Cop allegedly caught over limit in own police RBT blitz

by Thomas Morgan
3rd Apr 2021 7:15 AM
AN OFFICER of the NT Police has been allegedly busted three times over the legal limit by his own force, amid a crackdown on drink and drug driving over the Easter long weekend.

The off-duty cop, 46, was subjected to a random breath test and returned a reading of 0.158 on Friday, well over the limit of 0.05 per cent.

His driver's licence was immediately disqualified and he was charged with High Range Drink Driving.

NT Police open their Easter Driving Blitz targeting alcohol and drugs on the road. Picture Glenn Campbell
The officer has been placed on leave and will face the Darwin Local Court on April 21.

It comes as NT Police continue their Easter road safety campaign, Operation Thalen, seeking to crack down on drink and drug driving over the long weekend.

