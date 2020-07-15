Cooroy’s security eye set to stay sharply focused

Happy to help keep Cooroy safer: (Top Left to Bottom Right): Barrie Adams Cooroy RSL, Peter Zipf from Cooroy Supa IGA, Chris Bell president of Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and Sirah Robb Wythes of Real Estate,

COOROY"S security "eye on the street" has received a new lease of life thanks to some generous local business support.

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce was looking at funding up to $10,000 year to cover maintenance costs of its much-vaunted CCTV system installed in the CBD to combat crime.

Chamber president Chris Bell said the hi-tech system installed three years ago, when the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce sourced $200,000 in federal funding through a Safer Streets Grant is now out of warranty.

Cooroy business is helping local police keep the streets safer.

Faced with the tough COVID-19 trading environment, Mr Bell said the chamber was looking to pick up the service costs rather than ask members to contribute.

However, Wythes Real Estate, Cooroy RSL and Cooroy IGA have all stepped in to jointly sponsor the ongoing maintenance of the Cooroy CCTV cameras for six months.

"The system features 30 cameras including number plate recognition systems and the data feeds back to the Cooroy Police Station," Mr Bell said.

"Sgt Mal Scott (Cooroy police officer in charge) praises the system as it has on many occasions proved instrumental in not just solving crime and providing evidence but also as a deterrent to crime," he said.

Wythes Real Estate principal Sirah Robb said she was "pleased to be able to support a project that enhances our community and keeps it a wonderful place to live and work".

"Cooroy RSL is a community club, so supporting a system that has proved so worthy to our community makes total sense for us," Cooroy RSL president Barrie Adams said.

Cooroy IGA's Peter Zipf said: "The CCTV camera system is an integral part of keeping our community safe."