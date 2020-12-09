Cooroy retail, residential boost receives planning ‘tick’

What the view from the street of the proposed mixed development would look like.

A Gympie accountant is behind a Cooroy development which proposes to build a shop, offices and four first floor residential units in Diamond St.

Cosmos Schuh of Schuh Group Wealth Advisers is listed as director for Heritage Motel Investments Pty Ltd which has received a Noosa Council planning staff recommended approval to construct two new buildings.

The largest tenant is for a proposed 350sq m convenience store divided from five smaller commercial tenancies of 60sq m by a laneway leading to 44 carparking spaces.

Development company director Cosmos Schuh of Gympie

The Schuh Groups website said it acts for its clients in "all manner of business negotiations" including business valuations and planning, tax strategies and due diligence.

"One of the most significant areas of growth within Schuh Group in recent years is in property syndicates," the website said.

"With 33 commercial properties representing around $220 million dollars in capital already under management, the company has appointed a property specialist to source appropriate properties to add to the portfolio."

At Tuesday's council planning committee, before the matter is discussed fully at next Monday's general committee, Councillor Karen Finzel expressed doubts about the increased traffic travelling past this site.

The proposed overhead plan of the Diamond St development before Noosa Council.

"For me there is a concern about waste trucks and commercial vehicles having to enter in through the front access," Ms Finzel said.

Council staff said there the Main Roads Department has advised a median strip will be constructed to prevent right turns into the proposed development with "left in, left out access only" to help manage the traffic flows.

"It's a balance in terms of making sure the traffic works but also looking after the amenity of nearby residents," council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle said.

There have been no public objections submitted to council.

The site has approximately a 60m frontage to Diamond St and Diamond Lane and a report to council said the development is unlikely to negatively impact the adjoining and surrounding commercial and retail land uses.

"The proposal's built form has been externally reviewed by council's architectural consultant and is considered to reflect the character of Cooroy," the report said.

"The scale and bulk of the development is consistent with other development in the area," it said.

Mr Schuh's office has been contacted for comment.