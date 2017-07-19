Cooran Acoustic Night on again

TIME TO SHINE: The Boomerang Bunch are past performers at the Cooran Acoustic Night which is on again next Saturday.

WELL it may be winter but it's not too cold to get on down to the next acoustic night.

The unique and very eclectic Cooran Acoustic Night is on again on July 29 at Cooran Hall.

Bring along your family and friends for a night of raw talent and unexpected acts.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase and make sure you come early to write your name on the chalk board.

Come and join in the great atmosphere, and if you think you've got something to offer (it may be a poem, song, a new musical instrument - or whatever) the in-house blackboard awaits your name.

The event starts at 7pm and costs $4, with kids free. Cooran Acoustic Night is on Facebook.