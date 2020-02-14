Menu
GYMPIE FLOOD WATCH: The near-flooding Coondoo Creek Bridge is open this morning, according to bus drivers who say services are running normally.
News

Coondoo Creek bridge latest information

Arthur Gorrie
14th Feb 2020 7:10 AM
Coondoo Creek bridge, on Tin Can Bay Rd, has just opened, according to information from Polleys Coaches.

The bridge, which provides the Gympie link for Cooloola Coast workers, businesspeople and students, is understood to have been closed overnight, possibly as a precaution against further creek rises.

Polleys had warned yesterday that rising water could force closure of the bridge, which would have stranded a large number of Gympie students trying to get home to Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach.

But the bridge remained open, although creek levels came close to submerging the bridge yesterday afternoon.

But with the bridge “just opened,” Polleys says “all (its) morning services are running as usual.”

Transport and Main Roads warnings are still current for the Cooloola Road to Maryborough, with reports of water over the road and traffic delays.

That advice is expected to be updated over the next hour.

A TMR spokesman said the new flood-proof concrete bridge (under construction to the left of the picture, would hoepfully be open later this year, replacing the existing, ageing timber.low-level bridge.

