Cooloola parks prepare for future as plans adopted

COOLOOLA'S FUTURE: The masterplan for Billabong Park which has been adopted by the council.

COAST residents can look forward to a future skate and bike zone, wetland habitat zone and dog walking areas after masterplans were adopted for two of the Cooloola Coast's parks.

The plans will inform the future of Billabong Park and Centenary of Federation Park after Gympie Regional Council voted unanimously to accept them in Wednesday's meeting.

Along with the dog off-leash area and skate zone, Billabong Park could also potentially see a community garden, multi-use sports courts, new playground and fitness installed in the future.

The Centenary of Federation Park plan proposes areas for an unfenced dog off-leash zone, exercise circuit and new footpath connections to give greater ease of access to park guests. Facilities for volleyball, basketball, netball or soccer could also be installed in the park.

The masterplan for Centenary of Federation Park. Contributed.

The plans provide a guidance for the parks' development over the next 10 years, with flexibility in the final construction based on community consultation and feedback.

While overall development was still subject to funding, Mayor Mick Curran said some work could start now.

"There's certain parts of those masterplans that can be rolled out in the immediate future,” he said.

While the "big ticket” items would need funding allocated, the council would be exploring grant opportunities to lessen the financial impact.

Cr James Cochrane was pleased to see plans accepted, saying it was better to deliver quality over quantity for residents.

"Parks add liveability, and too often I see too many councils with too many parks requiring too much maintenance,” he said.

"I'm happy to see progress being made for parks for our Cooloola residents.”