Cooloola Heat go cold in grand final

THE Cooloola Heat women's hockey team have now put their season on ice after going down 2-0 to Maroochydore at Buderim on Saturday.

The Heat powered through a season full of hardship but miraculously managed to make the grand final.

They were at risk of not having at team before the start of the season due to a wholesale loss of players.

Cooloola Heat coach Ben Fitzpatrick said the side should be commended.

"We were disappointed, obviously, in saying that we were happy with the year,” he said.

"We lost 12 players from last year's team, we had a huge turnover.

"We didn't know if we would have a team start of the ear but we were thrilled to make the final.”

He said the team started the grand final match badly and never recovered.

"We played awful in the first half,” he said.

"We played the worst half of hockey we have this season.

"Just simple mistakes, couldn't trap the ball, we were always second to the ball.

"We didn't really have much possession and they scored their first goal three minutes from half time.

Fitzpatrick said the team was lucky to be only one goal down at half time.

"To be down 1-0 at half time was okay, so the second half we beefed it up and started creating a few more chances.

"Then they scored early in the second half.”

The goal after half time put a nail into the side but they battled on but could not capitalise on their chances.

"The last 20 minutes, we had a few chances, plenty of corners but we couldn't knock them in,” Fitzpatrick said.

"It's hard to put a finger on it, it could have been nerves but they (Maroochydore) played better than us.”