Cooloola-Fraser eco-economy hit in Mary R sugar wars

SHORT-sighted Fraser Coast sugar interests are destroying the Fraser and Cooloola Coast marine environment and its economy, it was claimed on Friday.

Tin Can Bay fisherman and marine environmental advocate Joe McLeod farm and government interests did not realise the damage they had already caused.

He was responding to calls from Maryborough irrigation farmers and their customer, Maryborough Sugar Factory for more water storage.

"They're putting diabetes ahead of real seafood and the environment,” he said.

MSF general manager Stewart Norton says too much water is flowing out to sea and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders says the area needs more storage.

Mr McLeod says there are already too many dams affecting internationally listed wetlands, fish, dugongs and dolphins in the Great Sandy Strait.

"You'd be surprised the species that need fresh water for their young, including mackerel.

"The barrage on the Mary now has destroyed 42km of estuarine eco-system, causing marine productivity to fall and the environment to suffer.

"And everyone will just blame commercial fishing,” he said.