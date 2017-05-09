Cooloola drugs sting in court

Undercover police drug operation Argilite is having its sequels in Gympie Magistrates Court.

A MAJOR undercover police drug operation at the Cooloola Coast continues to bring a range of alleged offenders to Gympie Magistrates Court.

The court was told on Monday that Operation Argilite, which began late last year and finished with a string of arrests last month, was now resulting in additional and relatively minor matters also coming before the court.

Gregory Patrick Goudge, 42, of Rainbow Beach was fined $800 after he pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana to a person identified in court as an undercover police operative, on September 16 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana on April 20, a date which attracted the attention of magistrate M Baldwin.

Mrs Baldwin noted a number of drug possession and related matters resulting from police actions on that day. "It was a pretty big operation and a lot of people were caught in the net,” she said.

Also before the court, Deidre Helen Wilkes, 53, of Cooloola Cove, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and implements on April 20.

Mrs Baldwin placed her on an eight-month $800 good behaviour bond with drug diversion.

Andrew Scott Haynes, 20 and his sister, Jayde Elizabeth Haynes, 24, of Rainbow Beach also pleaded guilty to April 20 charges.

Andrew Haynes was fined $450 with no conviction recorded for possessing marijuana and a bong and Jayde Haynes was placed on bonds for possessing marijuana on that day and for supplying amphetamine on March 2 to Brett Hodgetts, 51, also currently before the courts after the undercover police operation.