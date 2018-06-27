Cooloola Cove water emergency is impacting 27 houses

Council are currently fixing a main water burst in Cooloola. This photo is of a burst water main in Walker St, East Lismore.

A BURST water main in Cooloola Cove is affecting numerous residents.

A spokesman for the Gympie Regional Council said up to 30 properties were affected.

"Approximately 27 properties are currently affected. Council crews are installing a valve to allow the water to be returned to these residents as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said.

"Council crews are currently working to fix a broken water main at Atlantis Avenue and Cooloola Cove. The break is under the road and will take some time to repair properly.”

Council said they'll be looking into how the incident occurred.

"The valve will allow for immediate resumption of the water supply. Meanwhile the isolated section of main can be repaired as planned works.”

It is estimated that the water main will be fixed by 5pm tonight.