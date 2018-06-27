Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council are currently fixing a main water burst in Cooloola. This photo is of a burst water main in Walker St, East Lismore.
Council are currently fixing a main water burst in Cooloola. This photo is of a burst water main in Walker St, East Lismore. Alison Paterson
News

Cooloola Cove water emergency is impacting 27 houses

Philippe Coquerand
by
27th Jun 2018 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURST water main in Cooloola Cove is affecting numerous residents.

A spokesman for the Gympie Regional Council said up to 30 properties were affected.

"Approximately 27 properties are currently affected. Council crews are installing a valve to allow the water to be returned to these residents as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said.

"Council crews are currently working to fix a broken water main at Atlantis Avenue and Cooloola Cove. The break is under the road and will take some time to repair properly.”

Council said they'll be looking into how the incident occurred.

"The valve will allow for immediate resumption of the water supply. Meanwhile the isolated section of main can be repaired as planned works.”

It is estimated that the water main will be fixed by 5pm tonight.

cooloola coast cooloola cove gympie gympie regional council water main burst
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Fredman: Rate rise twice as steep as region is being told

    premium_icon Fredman: Rate rise twice as steep as region is being told

    Council News Mayor defends budget as councillors raise concerns about whether it is leaving a painful legacy for future generations of Gympie.

    • 27th Jun 2018 3:51 PM
    Tributes flow for former Gympie man killed in horror crash

    premium_icon Tributes flow for former Gympie man killed in horror crash

    News 'This news has left our whole community in shock'

    WATCH: Driver risks all in scary school zone clip

    WATCH: Driver risks all in scary school zone clip

    News DASHCAM footage taken earlier this week shows a motor-vehicle.

    Coast pet owner's warning after sudden, devastating loss

    premium_icon Coast pet owner's warning after sudden, devastating loss

    News "It all happened so quick, I honestly thought he would be okay.”

    Local Partners