Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man, who once served in the ADF, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and a category B rifle without a licence. Picture: iStock file photo
The man, who once served in the ADF, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and a category B rifle without a licence. Picture: iStock file photo
News

Cooloola Cove veteran fined for illegal rifle and marijuana

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
4th Aug 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE region veterancharged with possessing marijuana said he used it to treat back injuries as he “felt like a zombie” on pain medication.

On April 24, police attended Andrew Peter Grisham’s Cooloola Cove home, on another matter, when they noticed a grinder with green residue left in plain sight in his shed.

Police began a search of the 42-year-old’s property and along with the grinder, found utensils, marijuana in plastic containers and were informed that he owned a category B rifle without a licence.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Second ‘border hopper’ hides out in Gympie region

* Back story to the sad closure of 115yo Gympie business

* 3 crashes in Gympie in less than 1 hour

Grisham told police he had taken the rifle to a friend’s house before the police arrived and gave them the address.

The court heard Grisham had served in the ADF and the rifle had sentimental value to Grisham, and had been given to him by a veteran.

Grisham’s lawyer said his client was on a disability support pension, and used the marijuana as pain relief for back injuries as he “felt like a zombie” on medications.

Grisham pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week to possessing marijuana, possessing a category B weapon without a licence, and possessing a grinder and utensils.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin told Grisham he needed to stop using marijuana and fined him $650.

“The reality is you’re going to keep getting caught,” she said.

cooloola cove gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie veteran marijuana possession weapons possession
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three men illegally crossed Queensland border

        premium_icon Three men illegally crossed Queensland border

        News THREE men crossed the Queensland border illegally overnight and are now in quarantine as the state records no new cases.

        Back story to the sad closure of 115yo Gympie business

        premium_icon Back story to the sad closure of 115yo Gympie business

        News Liquidator reveals the century-old store was breaking even at the time it closed

        ‘Elephant in the room’ that is holding back region’s prosperity

        premium_icon ‘Elephant in the room’ that is holding back region’s...

        News LETTER: Gympie will be at the forefront of the post-COVID bounce or even boom - but...

        3 crashes in Gympie in less than 1 hour

        premium_icon 3 crashes in Gympie in less than 1 hour

        News Four people taken to hospital after emergency crews rush to three separate crashes...