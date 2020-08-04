Cooloola Cove veteran fined for illegal rifle and marijuana

The man, who once served in the ADF, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and a category B rifle without a licence. Picture: iStock file photo

The man, who once served in the ADF, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and a category B rifle without a licence. Picture: iStock file photo

A GYMPIE region veterancharged with possessing marijuana said he used it to treat back injuries as he “felt like a zombie” on pain medication.

On April 24, police attended Andrew Peter Grisham’s Cooloola Cove home, on another matter, when they noticed a grinder with green residue left in plain sight in his shed.

Police began a search of the 42-year-old’s property and along with the grinder, found utensils, marijuana in plastic containers and were informed that he owned a category B rifle without a licence.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Second ‘border hopper’ hides out in Gympie region

* Back story to the sad closure of 115yo Gympie business

* 3 crashes in Gympie in less than 1 hour

Grisham told police he had taken the rifle to a friend’s house before the police arrived and gave them the address.

The court heard Grisham had served in the ADF and the rifle had sentimental value to Grisham, and had been given to him by a veteran.

Grisham’s lawyer said his client was on a disability support pension, and used the marijuana as pain relief for back injuries as he “felt like a zombie” on medications.

Grisham pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week to possessing marijuana, possessing a category B weapon without a licence, and possessing a grinder and utensils.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin told Grisham he needed to stop using marijuana and fined him $650.

“The reality is you’re going to keep getting caught,” she said.