Cooloola Cove ratepayers deserve better: letter

I REFER to the sentiments as expressed by Jan Patswold in the May issue of the Cooloola Bay Bulletin regarding the unfair distribution of rates in Cooloola Cove as compared to Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach and Gympie.

Unfortunately, I would opine that her comments shall have little effect on the attitude of the Gympie Regional Council towards Cooloola Cove.

History would indicate that the attitude of the council has long been in favour of Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach to the detriment of Cooloola Cove, and I have not seen anything to indicate that this attitude shall change in the future.

At a meeting with the Mayor some 12 or 18 months ago, I asked him what assistance could be given to Cooloola Cove residents who are elderly and/or do not drive, and have difficulty getting to Tin Can Bay for the various services which are not available in Cooloola Cove.

His answer was rather long-winded, but with the removal of the rhetoric and hyperbole, it could be summed up in three words "not council's problem”.

It was interesting to note the reaction of Tin Can Bay residents when the IGA store was closed down for a short period.

The effect was such that a special bus was put on by Polleys to carry TCB residents to Cooloola Cove to do their supermarket shopping.

It would be interesting to assess how much thought or sympathy is given to Cove residents who need to travel the 7-plus kilometres to Tin Can Bay for petrol, QML, medical services, restaurants, library, post office, clubs, hotel, school, pre school and childcare, boat ramp, and the list goes on.

I have friends who live in Cooloola Cove and I must admit that there are times when I feel embarrassed to be a resident of Tin Can Bay.

Geoff Watts,

Tin Can Bay.