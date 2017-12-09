Cooloola Cove property poses one of worst fire risks in Qld

Glenwood Rural Fire Brigade officers try to control a bush Fire at Bauple that has burnt out huge tracks of land. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

A PROPERTY at Cooloola Cove rated the highest fire risk in the state and an unknown koala habitat at Kilkivan were some of the surprise discoveries of a new Gympie Regional Council bushfire reduction program.

Updated on the program at this week's workshop, councillors heard that while the Cooloola Cove property had been identified as a serious risk, it was not one which had a clear culprit.

According to Cr Mark McDonald, the property's new owner had not realised the full extent of maintenance needed.

Once identified, it was something which had left him upset.

"It wasn't born of his making," Cr McDonald said.

He said the property was an example of the importance of identifying fire hazards around the region and managing them correctly, and new residents should contact the council to make sure their handling of the property would not become a problem.

With the program intended to be a 10-year plan for managing the region's bushfire risk, disaster management co-ordinator Peter Mann said it would clearly outline not only landholders' responsibilities, but what council's options were if these were not met.

"Council will have the authority to go and do the work and then charge the property," Mr Mann said.