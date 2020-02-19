Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cooloola couple busted growing ‘tomatoes’

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
19th Feb 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAINBOW Beach man who was busted with 15 marijuana plants on his back veranda told police he thought he had planted and been watering tomato seeds.

This was after he was found hiding in nearby bushland, where he was watching police when they searched his Wyvern Rd property on January 6.

Christopher Mathew Sertic, 20, and his partner Felicity Coral Anne Currie, also 20, were both accused of producing the drug and appeared alongside each other in Gympie Magistrate Court on Monday.

The court heard Sertic said some “choice things” when he was arrested, but later entered an early guilty plea.

His lawyer said there was no commercial element to the production.

As the principal producer Sertic was fined $300.

Currie, a nursing student, was put on a $300 good behaviour bond for six months.

No convictions were recorded.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father, son in action at Gympie rodeo this Saturday

        premium_icon Father, son in action at Gympie rodeo this Saturday

        News ‘I started bull riding after going to rodeos, watching my dad, I wanted to try as well’

        Esky killers ‘should get 10 years’ for brutal inhumane death

        premium_icon Esky killers ‘should get 10 years’ for brutal inhumane death

        Crime Three men who subjected slain father Shaun Barker to brutal acts of violence will...

        Pair behind wild joy ride cop prison terms

        premium_icon Pair behind wild joy ride cop prison terms

        News A pair of small-time criminals went on a wild joy ride in a stolen car, using...

        Scholar and a gentleman, Gympie loses a great doctor

        premium_icon Scholar and a gentleman, Gympie loses a great doctor

        News Recruitment is now underway for a new Senior Medical Officer for Gympie Maternity...