Cooloola couple busted growing ‘tomatoes’

A RAINBOW Beach man who was busted with 15 marijuana plants on his back veranda told police he thought he had planted and been watering tomato seeds.

This was after he was found hiding in nearby bushland, where he was watching police when they searched his Wyvern Rd property on January 6.

Christopher Mathew Sertic, 20, and his partner Felicity Coral Anne Currie, also 20, were both accused of producing the drug and appeared alongside each other in Gympie Magistrate Court on Monday.

The court heard Sertic said some “choice things” when he was arrested, but later entered an early guilty plea.

His lawyer said there was no commercial element to the production.

As the principal producer Sertic was fined $300.

Currie, a nursing student, was put on a $300 good behaviour bond for six months.

No convictions were recorded.