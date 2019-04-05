Cooloola Coast trees hacked down in Esplanade destruction

SAW POINT: Gympie Regional Council is investigating the illegal clearing of foreshore trees at Tin Can Bay.

THE hard work of Gympie Regional Council staff and Coastcare volunteers has been laid to waste at the Tin Can Bay foreshore.

Ros and Peter Raynes said they returned from holidays to find casuarina and paper bark trees across the Esplanade from their home had been cut down.

"It's very sad,” Mrs Raynes said yesterday.

"Those trees were planted and helped by volunteers and the council to protect the foreshore.

"And with the high tides we're getting now, we need them to hold the soil together,” she said.

"We've been away for a month and we just got home and noticed it.

"Fortunately someone had already reported it to the council, so they are aware of it.

"It may be a view issue for some people, or there may be some other reason, but we are concerned that the damaged area might have kept on growing.

"The trees have not been chopped with an axe and if the damage was done at night, it would not have been a chainsaw.”

That would have been too noisy, she said.

"But the trees do seem to have been sawn down.”

She said the tool used was more likely to have been a hand saw.

"We re-generated this area years ago,” she said.

"The trees are casuarinas and paper barks and they are important.

"You just can't go around chopping down trees on public land,” she said.

"We just want this out in the open so whoever did it realises that the residents aren't going to cop it.

"We just got back and found it.

"We go to Cambodia once a year to help at a little school we started.

"This sort of thing has happened before.

"That time, the council put up a sign saying 'Protected Foreshore' and that seemed to stop it.

"But blow me down, it has now happened again.

"We revegetated it last time and now we've got to go through that again.”