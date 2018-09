Concept plan of the new park to be built at Norman Point's Les Lee Park.

TIN Can Bay's new $220,000 playground at Les Lee Park will have an aquatic feel and a "sea life” theme.

The new playground at Norman Point will feature multiple slides, climbing bars and an enclosed tower.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said local residents were asked to vote on the theme of the playground.

The concept plan pictured is now open for public feedback.

Visit the council website for details.