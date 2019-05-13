Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police had been called to the house to investigate a burglary.
Police had been called to the house to investigate a burglary. Contributed
Breaking

Cooloola Coast retiree, 63, busted with 25 marijuana plants

Arthur Gorrie
by
13th May 2019 5:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE misfortune led to another for a Tin Can Bay retiree, when police investigating the burglary of her home found marijuana in the yard.

Patricia Parry, 63, pleaded guilty to growing 25 marijuana plants in her back yard on April 9, when she appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Police told the court officers had been called to her home after a reported burglary.

The court was told he she was an active community volunteer.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted her volunteering and lack of previous convictions and fined her $600 with no conviction recorded.

cooloola coast gympie court gympie crime marijuana tin can bay
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    2 Gympie businesses hit by thieves

    premium_icon 2 Gympie businesses hit by thieves

    News Rattle guns, spanner and tools were stolen

    • 13th May 2019 4:04 PM
    Cry for help in the sand leads to lucky escape

    premium_icon Cry for help in the sand leads to lucky escape

    News Major search operation ends with lucky escape

    Muster, fire-twirling and law a heady mix for Year 12 muso

    premium_icon Muster, fire-twirling and law a heady mix for Year 12 muso

    Offbeat Gympie High's music captain has eye on different path.

    Queensland children ‘held like caged animals’

    premium_icon Queensland children ‘held like caged animals’

    News Children are being kept in adult watch houses.