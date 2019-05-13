Cooloola Coast retiree, 63, busted with 25 marijuana plants

Police had been called to the house to investigate a burglary.

Police had been called to the house to investigate a burglary. Contributed

ONE misfortune led to another for a Tin Can Bay retiree, when police investigating the burglary of her home found marijuana in the yard.

Patricia Parry, 63, pleaded guilty to growing 25 marijuana plants in her back yard on April 9, when she appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Police told the court officers had been called to her home after a reported burglary.

The court was told he she was an active community volunteer.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted her volunteering and lack of previous convictions and fined her $600 with no conviction recorded.